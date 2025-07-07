Monday, July 07, 2025 | 08:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IIT Madras to launch Rs 200 crore VC Fund, target next-gen unicorns

IIT Madras announces the launch of a Rs 200 crore VC fund to nurture startups and target next-gen unicorns. The fund will focus on Series-A and pre-Series A investments in IITM-incubated companies

IIT Madras Incubation Cell has already incubated 500 startups with a combined valuation exceeding Rs 50,000 crore (approx. $6 billion) and has created more than 11,000 jobs.

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is set to catalyse the launch of a Rs 200 crore Venture Capital fund, called the IIT Alumni Fund, targeting the next generation of unicorns.
 
With the number of startups emerging from IIT Madras increasing exponentially in recent years, the institute anticipates several more unicorns in the future and seeks to nurture these startups through careful investments that will help them scale.
 
The IITM Alumni Fund will focus on Series-A and pre-Series-A investments. It will be a legally separate entity from the institute, created to focus on the growth of IITM
