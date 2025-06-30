Monday, June 30, 2025 | 04:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Accenture LearnVantage, IIT Madras team up to skill talent for SDV domain

Accenture LearnVantage, IIT Madras team up to skill talent for SDV domain

Accenture LearnVantage and IIT Madras's CAAR launch training programme to equip OEMs and GCCs with talent for building software-defined vehicles across key systems

Accenture

According to an Accenture Research estimate, the software-defined digital services market is projected to reach $3.5 trillion and account for 40 per cent of global automotive industry revenues by 2040. (Photo: Wikimedia commons)

BS Reporter Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Accenture and the Centre of Excellence in Advanced Automotive Research (CAAR), a research society established by the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), are collaborating to offer specialised skilling programmes through Accenture’s LearnVantage Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Academy.
 
The initiative targets automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) looking to develop talent to build software-defined vehicles. It aims to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the SDV domain, bridging the gap between traditional automotive roles and the digital skills needed to develop automated driving technology, advanced driver assistance systems, electrical/electronic architecture, connectivity, and infotainment systems.
   
The curriculum, designed for automotive technology practitioners at OEMs and GCCs, includes domain-specific modules, interactive learning environments, and expert coaching delivered through a mix of self-paced and IIT Madras instructor-led sessions. The modules cover advanced Internet of Things, embedded systems and software, vehicle safety, communication protocols, cybersecurity, edge computing, cloud virtualisation, and industry standards such as AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture (AUTOSAR) and Automotive SPICE (Software Process Improvement and Capability dEtermination). 
 
According to an Accenture Research estimate, the software-defined digital services market is projected to reach $3.5 trillion and account for 40 per cent of global automotive industry revenues by 2040. To bridge the skills gap, Accenture LearnVantage launched an SDV Academy that offers a specialised training curriculum for the industry.

Also Read

PremiumAccenture

Why did IT stocks fall today after Accenture Q3 results? Analysts decode

Accenture

Accenture sees strong Q3 with $17.7 billion revenue, ups FY25 guidance

PremiumAccenture

Accenture pushes back hike cycle to June, to promote 15,000 in India

Accenture

Accenture to promote 50,000 staff globally amid consultancy slowdown

artificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

AI adoption still in early stages for most global enterprises: Accenture

 
Kishore Durg, Global Lead of Accenture LearnVantage, said, “As vehicles transform into sophisticated software-defined machines, the automotive industry requires digital-native talent skilled in AI, machine learning, cybersecurity, and safety systems. Our collaboration with CAAR at IIT Madras is a game-changer, focused on transforming talent at scale for OEMs and GCCs in the sector. Together, we are committed to rapidly upskilling and reskilling talent to embrace technological advancements and develop the interdisciplinary skills needed for the SDV landscape.”
 
CAAR aims to bridge the gap between academic research and commercial solutions in the automotive industry, providing advanced technology, skilled talent, and facilities. Krishnan Balasubramanian, Professor in charge of the Centre for Advanced Automotive Research (CAAR), IIT Madras, said, “The academia-industry partnership enabled by the Centre of Excellence CAAR is a unique model that creates a win-win for all parties and enables upskilling of the next-generation workforce in new areas such as SDVs. We are delighted to be partnering with Accenture’s LearnVantage.”
 
Thiruppathy (Thiru) Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of CAAR, IIT Madras, said, “The automotive industry is rapidly evolving with the adoption of electrification, connectivity, and advanced smart technologies. The high-growth software-defined vehicle space demands both new digital skills and a larger pool of skilled professionals, making upskilling a top priority. Our collaboration with Accenture LearnVantage offers a synergistic platform to bridge the talent gap by equipping professionals with the competencies needed to thrive and meet the industry’s evolving needs.”
 
Accenture and IIT Madras have an existing collaboration through their joint Centre of Excellence (CoE), which undertakes research projects and develops intellectual properties in autonomous robotics systems (ARS), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), digital twin systems (DTS), and advanced automotive technologies. In addition, TalentSprint, a leader in deep tech education and now part of Accenture LearnVantage, offers a postgraduate-level advanced certification programme in applied data science and machine learning in partnership with IIT Madras. 
 

More From This Section

VInfast

VinFast set to enter Indian market through service tie-up with myTVS

Premiumelectric vehicle ev

Rare earth curbs to affect ICE vehicles as well: Automobile industry

The times, they are a-changing: Anand Mahindra flags geopolitical flux

The times, they are a-changing: Anand Mahindra flags geopolitical flux

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

Luxury EVs surge 66% in India in 2025 as wealthy shift from ICE cars

cars, auto industry

Indian auto delegation yet to leave for China for rare earth magnets talks

Topics : Accenture IIT Madras automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon