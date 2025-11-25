Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 06:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Incentivise buyers to purchase India-made chips, says industry body

Incentivise buyers to purchase India-made chips, says industry body

India has ten semiconductor projects in the works, spanning fabs, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) units and assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) facilities

India’s domestic chip demand is projected to hit $103 billion by 2030, according to IESA estimates.

Avik Das Bengaluru
The central government needs to incentivise buyers to purchase products from India’s fledgling semiconductor companies, without which it will be difficult for them to scale up manufacturing, the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), one of the leading industry bodies in this sector, said.
 
India has ten semiconductor projects in the works, spanning fabs, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) units and assembly, testing, marking and packaging (ATMP) facilities. That includes companies such as Micron, Tata Electronics, CG Power, Kaynes and a joint venture between HCL and Foxconn.
 
“It takes about three to five years to design, make prototypes and
