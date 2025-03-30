Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Income Tax dept slaps Rs 944 crore penalty on IndiGo for AY 2021-22

Income Tax dept slaps Rs 944 crore penalty on IndiGo for AY 2021-22

IndiGo mentioned that it strongly believes that the order passed by the Income Tax Department is not in accordance with law and is erroneous and frivolous

The airline received the fresh order from the department on Friday (Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Income Tax Department has imposed a Rs 944.2 crore penalty on IndiGo for the 2021–22 assessment year, the airline said on Sunday, attributing the order to an "erroneous understanding".
 
The airline received the fresh order from the department on Friday. IndiGo's net loss in 2020–21 and 2021–22 stood at Rs 5,829.7 crore and Rs 6,171 crore, respectively, due to travel-related restrictions put in place by the government to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
In a disclosure to BSE, the airline stated: "The order has been passed on the basis of an erroneous understanding that appeal filed by the company before the Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) against the assessment order under Section 143(3) has been dismissed, whereas the same is still alive and pending adjudication."
   
IndiGo mentioned that it strongly believes that the order passed by the Income Tax Department is not in accordance with law and is erroneous and frivolous.
 
"Accordingly, the company will contest the same and shall take appropriate legal remedies against the aforesaid order. Therefore, the said order does not have any significant impact on financials, operations or other activities of the company," it added.
 
According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, IndiGo operates about 15,914 services per week right now, which is a 41.8 per cent growth within the last five years. The airline currently holds more than 60 per cent share in the domestic passenger market.
 

Topics : Income Tax department IndiGo IndiGo Airlines

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

