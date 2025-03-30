Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / International, domestic mid-scale hotel brands find room to expand

International, domestic mid-scale hotel brands find room to expand

Rise in discretionary incomes from tax breaks may flow into travel

Marriott International, hotels
Premium

Taj’s Ginger, Hilton’s Hamptons, and Treebo’s Medallio rush to create capacity

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

International and domestic mid-scale hotels are charting strategies for expansion buoyed by sustained momentum in the Indian travel and tourism sectors with an expanding middle class and rising discretionary incomes. The likes of Indian Hotels Company’s (IHCL’s) Ginger brand, Hilton’s Hampton brand, and Treebo with its new mid-scale chain of Medallio, are rapidly adding supply to the segment to obtain a bigger share of the pie, which is getting bigger on account of young, new travellers emerging in the country.
 
Treebo Hospitality Ventures, the parent company of budget-friendly brand Treebo, has recently ventured into the promising mid-scale segment with Medallio,
Topics : Indian Hotels ITC Hotels Hotel industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon