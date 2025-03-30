International, domestic mid-scale hotel brands find room to expand

International and domestic mid-scale hotels are charting strategies for expansion buoyed by sustained momentum in the Indian travel and tourism sectors with an expanding middle class and rising discretionary incomes. The likes of Indian Hotels Company’s (IHCL’s) Ginger brand, Hilton’s Hampton brand, and Treebo with its new mid-scale chain of Medallio, are rapidly adding supply to the segment to obtain a bigger share of the pie, which is getting bigger on account of young, new travellers emerging in the country.

Treebo Hospitality Ventures, the parent company of budget-friendly brand Treebo, has recently ventured into the promising mid-scale segment with Medallio,