Home / Industry / News / India Inc backs Trump's 6-monthly reporting plan; fund managers push back

India Inc backs Trump's 6-monthly reporting plan; fund managers push back

India Inc leaders say six-month reporting puts less pressure on time, enabling a bigger focus on business strategy

Illustration: Binay Sinha

BS Reporters Mumbai/Kolkata/New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 11:49 PM IST

A majority of chief executive officers (CEOs) in India favour moving to a half-yearly reporting of earnings — from quarterly now — aligning with United States (US) President Donald Trump’s recent suggestion, though mutual fund leaders are opposed to the idea, according to a Business Standard dipstick survey.
 
Eleven CEOs and as many MF heads took part in the survey.
 
On September 15, Trump endorsed a proposal by the Long-Term Stock Exchange to reduce reporting frequency, arguing it would cut costs and allow management to focus on business execution.
 
On Monday, US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins said
