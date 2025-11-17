India's medtech sector sets sights on tripling UK exports by 2030

India’s medical devices players are looking to expand business in the United Kingdom’s (UK) $18.17 million medtech market, targeting a tripling of India’s medical device exports to the UK to GBP 250–300 million by 2030, from GBP 96 million recorded in 2024.

According to people in the know, a seven-member delegation was invited to a high-level roundtable in the UK Parliament to deliberate on emerging opportunities under the proposed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the two countries.

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) added that discussions between the two countries ranged from strengthening regulatory alignment, easing