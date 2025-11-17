Monday, November 17, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's medtech sector sets sights on tripling UK exports by 2030

India's medtech sector sets sights on tripling UK exports by 2030

A 7-member AIMED delegation explored regulatory alignment, market access and technology-sharing opportunities in the UK as India targets a sharp rise in medical device exports by 2030

medtech, medical technology, healthcare, medical
premium

The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) added that discussions between the two countries ranged from strengthening regulatory alignment, easing market access, enabling manufacturing partnerships and enhancing technology transfers. (Representative Image)

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 6:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s medical devices players are looking to expand business in the United Kingdom’s (UK) $18.17 million medtech market, targeting a tripling of India’s medical device exports to the UK to GBP 250–300 million by 2030, from GBP 96 million recorded in 2024.
 
According to people in the know, a seven-member delegation was invited to a high-level roundtable in the UK Parliament to deliberate on emerging opportunities under the proposed Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) between the two countries.
 
The Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED) added that discussions between the two countries ranged from strengthening regulatory alignment, easing
Topics : Industry News UK India UK medical Technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon