Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's nuclear power push to 100 GW by 2047 hinges on reforms, funding

India's nuclear power push to 100 GW by 2047 hinges on reforms, funding

A government panel says India needs Rs 19 trillion investment, policy clarity, and private participation to reach its 2047 target of 100 GW nuclear capacity

energy sector, power, electricity
premium

With a current operational capacity of only 8.8 GW, the plan forms part of India’s broader effort to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanty)

Shubhangi MathurSudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 8:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has set an ambitious target to ramp up nuclear power generation capacity to 100 Gigawatt (GW) by 2047, implying a tenfold expansion in just over two decades. This translates into an average annual capacity addition of around 4.14 GW.
 
With a current operational capacity of only 8.8 GW, the plan forms part of India’s broader effort to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. However, experts say the nuclear expansion programme faces major challenges related to fuel procurement, financing, and legislative restrictions.
 
“For any meaningful decarbonisation, there is no better option than nuclear for base load. It requires public policy support
Topics : Industry News Nuclear energy India energy demand
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon