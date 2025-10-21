India's nuclear power push to 100 GW by 2047 hinges on reforms, funding

India has set an ambitious target to ramp up nuclear power generation capacity to 100 Gigawatt (GW) by 2047, implying a tenfold expansion in just over two decades. This translates into an average annual capacity addition of around 4.14 GW.

With a current operational capacity of only 8.8 GW, the plan forms part of India’s broader effort to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. However, experts say the nuclear expansion programme faces major challenges related to fuel procurement, financing, and legislative restrictions.

“For any meaningful decarbonisation, there is no better option than nuclear for base load. It requires public policy support