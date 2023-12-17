Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India's Akash missile engages four targets at once at 25km, a global first

The Akash, with a range of up to 25 km, is a short-range surface to air missile primarily used for protecting vulnerable areas and points from air attacks

akash missile

DRDO's Akash Missle System Seen engaging in four targets at once. (Photo: X/@DRDO_India)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India demonstrated the capability of the Akash missile system to engage four aerial targets simultaneously at a range of 25 kilometres, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) said on Sunday.
It said India became the first country to have such a capability using a single firing unit.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"India became first country to demonstrate the capability of engagement of 04 aerial targets simultaneously at 25Km ranges by command guidance using single firing unit. The test was conducted by @IAF_MCC using Akash Weapon System," the DRDO said in a post on 'X'.
It is learnt that the capability of the home-grown missile system was displayed at the 'Astrashakti' military exercise on December 12.
The exercise was held by the Indian Air Force.
The Akash, with a range of up to 25 km, is a short-range surface to air missile primarily used for protecting vulnerable areas and points from air attacks.
The missile system is among the key platforms that India is exporting to friendly foreign countries.
The other key platforms that India has been exporting are Dornier-228 aircraft, 155 mm Advanced Towed Artillery Guns (ATAGs), Brahmos missiles, mine protected vehicles, armoured vehicles, ammunition, thermal imagers and various components of avionics and small arms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

DRDO-made UAV crashes in village in Karnataka due to technical glitch

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

Meet Akash Anand, the successor of Mayawati in Bahujan Samaj Party

India to set up technical office of DRDO at its embassy in France

Apollo Micro surges 10% on inking multiple agreements with DRDO

Mumbai police books JSW group's Sajjan Jindal on charges of rape, assault

PM Modi emphasises empowering those in need through housing, gas cylinders

US, Canada issues not same: Jaishankar on allegations over Khalistan row

To become 3rd largest economy, Indians must remain healthy: VP Dhankhar

House panel recommends having provisions in AMASR Act to fix accountability

Topics : DRDO Make in India defence defence manufacturing sector India manufacturing growth Make in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon