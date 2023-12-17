Sensex (    %)
                        
US, Canada issues not same: Jaishankar on allegations over Khalistan row

Pointing to the US indictment of Nikhil Gupta in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York City, Jaishankar said India is looking into the details shared by the US

Last Updated : Dec 17 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

On the issue of allegations made by the US and Canada regarding pro-Khalistani elements, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar emphasised that the two issues are not the same, adding that India is open to looking into the matter.
While speaking at the Rotary Institute 2023 event in Bengaluru, Jaishankar asserted that India is a responsible country and it is willing to look into the matter if any country has a concern and shares inputs, referring to the Canada allegations about the alleged link of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
"I think everybody knows that India is a country where we are very responsible, very prudent on what we do and the whole issue for us has been that we have always maintained that. If any country, not just Canada, if any country has a concern and gives us some input or some basis for that concern, we are always open to look at it," he said, adding, "This is what countries do."
"So we very sincerely have told the Canadians saying that look it's up to you, I mean your choice whether you would like us to pursue it, further look into it or not," he added.
Pointing to the US indictment of Nikhil Gupta in connection with a foiled plot to assassinate a US citizen in New York City, he further highlighted that when the Americans brought up the issue, they told us some specific things and India is looking into it.
"The point was when Americans brought up some issues and the two issues are not necessarily the same. When they brought up that issue the Americans told us some specific things. What happens in international relations from time to time such challenges can arise," EAM Jaishankar said.
Earlier in November, the US Department of Justice unsealed an indictment against an Indian national for his alleged involvement in a foiled plot to assassinate a US-based leader of the Sikh Separatist Movement and a citizen in New York.

The US Justice Department has claimed that an Indian government employee (named CC-1), who was not identified in the indictment filed in a federal court in Manhattan, recruited an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta to hire a hitman to carry out the assassination, which was foiled by US authorities, according to prosecutors.
Following this, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that a case filed against an individual in a US court and allegedly linking him to an Indian official is a "matter of concern" and is contrary to government policy.
However, recently, Indian American Members of Congress have "welcomed" the Indian government's announcement of a committee of enquiry to probe the alleged foiled assassination plot against India-designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.
Earlier in June, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged the involvement of "agents of the Indian government" in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
However, India rejected the allegations as "absurd and motivated" and expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move over Canada's decision.

First Published: Dec 17 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

