Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 03:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's coal imports drops 0.6% to 20.58 MT in August, coking coal rises

India's coal imports drops 0.6% to 20.58 MT in August, coking coal rises

During April-August FY26, non-coking coal import was at 72.17 MT, lower than 78.68 MT imported during the same period last fiscal

Coal

In the April-August period of FY26, the coal import dropped to 118.07 MT from 121.18 MT a year ago (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 3:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's coal import dropped by marginal 0.6 per cent to 20.58 million tonne in the month of August, over the year-ago period.

The country's coal import was 20.70 MT in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

In the April-August period of FY26, the coal import dropped to 118.07 MT from 121.18 MT a year ago, according to data compiled by B2B e-commerce solution provider mjunction services.

Of the total imports in August, non-coking coal volume stood at 11.55 MT, against 13.04 MT a year ago. Coking coal import was at 4.82 MT against 4.53 MT imported in August last fiscal.

 

During April-August FY26, non-coking coal import was at 72.17 MT, lower than 78.68 MT imported during the same period last fiscal. Coking coal import stood at 27.04 MT as against 24.79 MT a year ago.

Also Read

Coal miners

Centre proposes bill to replace Coal Mines PF Act, boost worker welfare

Coal India, coal industry, women empowerment

Coal India's first all-women-operated central store unit opens at SECLpremium

Coal

Trump admin opens more land for coal, offers $625 mn for plant upgrades

Coal

Ministry issues draft rules allowing CCO to regulate proposed coal exchange

Coal

Govt to offer big carbon capture incentives as coal stays key in energy mix

mjunction services CEO Vinaya Varma had earlier said that the coal demand before the festive period was subdued due to an extended monsoon, and the overall demand scenario is likely to remain sluggish in the current fiscal year.

From a mid-to-long term perspective, however, coal demand is expected to keep growing, albeit at a slower rate, in view of the strong pipeline of thermal power projects being planned and announced.

mjunction Services Ltd is a joint venture of Tata Steel and SAIL.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Australia lifts ban on imports of unpeeled Indian prawn: Nara Lokesh

Moodys

US trans-shipment tariff to create compliance issues for firms: Moody's

Manufacturing

Hiring lags investment as firms boost capex on automation, machinerypremium

House

Realty developers see a cracker of sales in key cities this festival season

ship

IMO's net-zero framework: Industry at sea over carbon-levy decisionpremium

Topics : coal industry Coal imports coal import India coal import

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon