India's FMCG sales decline in April due to lower stocking at kiranas

Home care was the only category which saw growth on a year-on year basis in April at 11.2% however it was down sequentially at 20.9%

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
FMCG
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 7:21 PM IST
Demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) fell in April owing to lower stocking by kiranas, according to the data from Bizom. Kiranas stocked lower quantities in April as they resorted to heavy stocking in March. 
Sales in value terms were down 8.4 per cent in the month as against the same period last year while on a month-on-month basis, they declined 17 per cent.
Urban areas witnessed a sharper decline, 10.2 per cent, in April compared to the same month last year while rural areas saw a fall of 7.6 per cent.
Topics : FMCGs FMCG companies FMCG firms FMCG sales FMCG

First Published: May 08 2023 | 9:01 PM IST

