Demand for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) fell in April owing to lower stocking by kiranas, according to the data from Bizom. Kiranas stocked lower quantities in April as they resorted to heavy stocking in March.
Sales in value terms were down 8.4 per cent in the month as against the same period last year while on a month-on-month basis, they declined 17 per cent.
Urban areas witnessed a sharper decline, 10.2 per cent, in April compared to the same month last year while rural areas saw a fall of 7.6 per cent.
