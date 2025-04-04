India's shrimp sector fears $1 billion hit as US contracts face pressure

India’s shrimp sector is in turmoil for the second consecutive day on Friday due to the impact of US tariffs.

Traders fear that US customers may back out of long-term contracts, leading to an estimated loss of around $1 billion. Additionally, farm-gate prices for shrimp are expected to fall by nearly ₹70 per kg for every 50-count batch.

Shrimp are sold based on count, with a 50-count representing 20 grams of shrimp (50 pieces per kg). Until recently, 50-count shrimp were priced around ₹350 per kg. This count is common for Vannamei shrimp, the primary variety exported from India to