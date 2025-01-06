Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's space sector funding drops 55% in 2024 amid global downturn

India's space sector funding drops 55% in 2024 amid global downturn

The government has sought to stimulate the sector by approving a 10 billion rupee ($119 million) fund in October 2024 to support space startups and setting plans to expand India's share

Aero Dienst GmbH enters Indian business aviation space, to partner with AeroSource Intl

Industry participants said they expected to see a pickup in funding in 2025. | File Image

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 Funding in India's space sector, a key part of the country's ambitions to become a global superpower, plummeted by 55 per cent in 2024 to $59.1 million from $130.2 million the previous year, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn.

The drop, which came amid a global 20 per cent decline in space sector investment, marks the first fall in at least five years. Globally, space companies raised about $28 billion over the last five years, while their Indian counterparts secured approximately $354 million in the same period, Tracxn data showed.

India's space industry has gained global attention with the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing and the Aditya-L1 solar probe launch. Its private space sector growth is increasingly seen as crucial for achieving the long-term goal a $44 billion private space economy.

 

The government has sought to stimulate the sector by approving a 10 billion rupee ($119 million) fund in October 2024 to support space startups and setting plans to expand India's share of the global commercial space market by 2033.

Industry participants said they expected to see a pickup in funding in 2025.

Also Read

India has more than 100 space technology startups and most were founded in the past five years. It owns 55 active space assets that include communication, meteorological and Earth observation satellites. According to a report by Tracxn, a market inte

Big rockets, a big telescope and big changes in space await in 2025

OrbitAID

Indian startup OrbitAID's patented tech clears zero gravity test in Florida

PremiumIndian companies make a mark in downstream sector that uses space data for practical applications

How Indian startups are charting new course in downstream space sector

SpaceX, Rocket, Rocket Launch

Cabinet nod for Rs 1K crore venture capital fund for space sector startups

SpaceX rocket

Space startups see funding rise as investors bet on capex ventures: Report

"The next 12 months will be crucial in shaping the future of India's space tech startups," said Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner at Speciale Invest, which backs companies such as Agnikul Cosmos, GalaxEye, and Inspecity.

In 2023, India's space sector hit a funding peak of $130.2 million, a 32.9 per cent rise from 2022, driven by initiatives supporting satellite technology, launch vehicles, and space exploration.

"The decline aligns with the natural investment cycles of the industry," said Pawan Chandana, founder of Skyroot Aerospace. "As leading companies approach critical milestones in 2025, investment activity is likely to pick up."

Over the five years from 2020 to 2024, Indian space startups raised $353.5 million across 72 funding rounds. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also projected a 20 per cent-30 per cent increase in its budget to support deep space exploration and heavy-lift rockets.    (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Strategic Petroleum Reserve

ISPRL seeks private firms to build 2.5 mn tonnes petroleum reserve at Padur

construction, Economy, Building

Construction companies may witness slower revenue growth for FY25: ICRA

silver

Govt considering mandatory hallmarking for silver after consumer demands

Spacewalk

Indian space industry's funding falls 55% to $59.1 mn in 2024, data shows

PremiumWeak Urban

Q3 results preview: Weak urban demand likely to weigh on FMCG volumes

Topics : Space startup space space technology Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon