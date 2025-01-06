Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 01:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Indian space industry's funding falls 55% to $59.1 mn in 2024, data shows

Indian space industry's funding falls 55% to $59.1 mn in 2024, data shows

Globally, space companies raised about $28 billion over the last five years, while their Indian counterparts secured approximately $354 million in the same period, Tracxn data showed

Spacewalk

Representational Photo: Shutterstock

Reuters Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Funding in India's space sector, a key part of the country's ambitions to become a global superpower, plummeted by 55 per cent in 2024 to $59.1 million from $130.2 million the previous year, according to data from market intelligence platform Tracxn. 
The drop, which came amid a global 20 per cent decline in space sector investment, marks the first fall in at least five years. 
Globally, space companies raised about $28 billion over the last five years, while their Indian counterparts secured approximately $354 million in the same period, Tracxn data showed. 
India's space industry has gained global attention with the Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing and the Aditya-L1 solar probe launch. Its private space sector growth is increasingly seen as crucial for achieving the long-term goal a $44 billion private space economy. 
 
The government has sought to stimulate the sector by approving a Rs 1,000 crore ($119 million) fund in October 2024 to support space startups and setting plans to expand India's share of the global commercial space market by 2033. 

Also Read

NASA's Sunita Williams' health deteriorates

NASA's Sunita Williams' health deteriorates amid ISS mission extension

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

US elections: Sunita Williams, fellow astronauts to cast vote in space

IS-33e

Boeing-made communication satellite explodes in space, reason unknown

Crew 8 mission | Photo Credit: Nasa

Nasa's SpaceX Crew-8 mission delayed due to adverse weather; what's next?

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Stuck Nasa astronauts welcome SpaceX capsule that will bring them home

Industry participants said they expected to see a pickup in funding in 2025. 
"The next 12 months will be crucial in shaping the future of India's space tech startups," said Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner at Speciale Invest, which backs companies such as Agnikul Cosmos, GalaxEye, and Inspecity. 
In 2023, India's space sector hit a funding peak of $130.2 million, a 32.9 per cent rise from 2022, driven by initiatives supporting satellite technology, launch vehicles, and space exploration. 
"The decline aligns with the natural investment cycles of the industry," said Pawan Chandana, founder of Skyroot Aerospace. "As leading companies approach critical milestones in 2025, investment activity is likely to pick up." Over the five years from 2020 to 2024, Indian space startups raised $353.5 million across 72 funding rounds. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) has also projected a 20 per cent-30 per cent increase in its budget to support deep space exploration and heavy-lift rockets. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

PremiumWeak Urban

Q3 results preview: Weak urban demand likely to weigh on FMCG volumes

Liquor

Delhi's excise revenue up by 13% in first three quarters of 2024-25

Ravneet kaur

CCI will focus on leveraging tech for fair competition: Chairperson Kaur

The finance ministry has rejected a proposal by the steel ministry to establish a central organisation for the bulk procurement of green steel. It cited that most steel procured for government projects is purchased indirectly through contractors rath

Govt to launch another round of PLI scheme for steel sector on Monday

tech

Indian-origin tech companies corner 1/5th of H1B visas issued by US

Topics : ISRO International Space Station space race space Indian Space Research Organisation Isro projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon