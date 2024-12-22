How Indian startups are charting new course in downstream space sector

A fuel station in space seems like science fiction but if startup OrbitAID’s plans work out, India may find a solution to extend the lifespan of satellites. The company will by April 2025 hold a trial run for its target of launching its first fuel tanker satellite by 2026, marking a milestone in India's space sector. The tanker will extend the operational life of satellites by refuelling them multiple times.

OrbitAID, which is based in Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and supported by the Tamil Nadu government, is among a clutch of private companies that are changing the country’s downstream