Monday, March 31, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's tea exports touch highest levels, but rising imports a concern

India's tea exports touch highest levels, but rising imports a concern

In 2024, India took the third spot in tea exports, pipping Sri Lanka after exporting 254.67 million kg (mkg) of tea, up from 231.69 mkg in 2023

tea garden, lenders
Premium

tAccording to a Tea Board notification, exporters have to clearly mention the origin of tea in packages and invoices while exporting.

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India’s tea exports reach their highest levels in years, a sharp rise in imports is raising concerns among producers.
 
In 2024, India took the third spot in tea exports, pipping Sri Lanka after exporting 254.67 million kg (mkg) of tea, up from 231.69 mkg in 2023. Export earnings at Rs 7,111.43 crore were also higher than Rs 6,160.86 crore.
 
Data from the International Tea Committee Bulletin for 2024 shows that India was the third largest exporter after Kenya and China. In 2023, Sri Lanka had held the third spot.
 
However, producers’ bodies Indian Tea Association (ITA) and Tea Association
Topics : tea exporters Tea Exports Tea industry Indian tea industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon