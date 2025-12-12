Friday, December 12, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / India's top real estate developers step up push into plotted development

India's top real estate developers step up push into plotted development

Developers, including DLF, Godrej Properties, Brigade, Prestige, Puravankara, Mahindra Lifespaces, Rustomjee and several others have been launching large-format, plotted land communities

Developers are tapping township and joint development models while expanding into Tier-II and III cities such as Jaipur, Sonipat, Indore, Nagpur, Coimbatore, Mysuru, Surat and Raipur.

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

India’s leading real estate developers are accelerating their push into plotted development, a segment once dominated by unorganised players but now reshaped by branded offerings, faster cash flows and evolving buyer preferences.
 
This strategic shift is visible across markets such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, peripheries of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and even Tier-II cities.
 
Developers, including DLF, Godrej Properties, Brigade, Prestige, Puravankara, Mahindra Lifespaces, Rustomjee and several others have been launching large-format, plotted land communities.
 
According to Bhavya Bagrecha, fund manager of Bharat Bhoomi Fund at The Wealth Company, the pivot is structural. “The pivot to plotted development
