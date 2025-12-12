India's top real estate developers step up push into plotted development

India’s leading real estate developers are accelerating their push into plotted development, a segment once dominated by unorganised players but now reshaped by branded offerings, faster cash flows and evolving buyer preferences.

This strategic shift is visible across markets such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Gurugram, peripheries of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and even Tier-II cities.

Developers, including DLF, Godrej Properties, Brigade, Prestige, Puravankara, Mahindra Lifespaces, Rustomjee and several others have been launching large-format, plotted land communities.

According to Bhavya Bagrecha, fund manager of Bharat Bhoomi Fund at The Wealth Company, the pivot is structural. “The pivot to plotted development