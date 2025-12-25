Indians chase adventure tourism, bookings log double-digit growth in 2025

Adventure-based travel bookings on EaseMyTrip have seen moderate double-digit growth in 2025 compared to 2024.

Thomas Cook India is witnessing rising interest among Indian travellers for adventure tourism, while its subsidiary SOTC Travel has observed that adventure-led holidays continue to gather momentum in 2025, with travellers increasingly choosing destinations built around outdoor experiences.

“While around 50 per cent of Indian travellers overall show a preference for adventure experiences, interest is significantly higher among Gen Z, where around 60 to 65 per cent plan to include adventure sports in their next trip,” said Rikant Pittie, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder, EaseMyTrip.

“Millennials continue to contribute strongly as well, particularly in international travel, where activity-driven itineraries shape booking decisions. The segment is seeing steady participation from older travellers too. This indicates that adventure travel is no longer age-specific but is evolving into a broader category that appeals across generations,” Pittie said.

The growing YOLO (You Only Live Once) mindset, coupled with a desire for immersive outdoor experiences, is driving demand, primarily across age groups from 20 to 45 years, according to Thomas Cook India.

Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, MICE, visa, Thomas Cook India, noted that in India, regions such as Ladakh, Spiti Valley, Bir, Dharamshala and Solang continue to attract travellers for high-altitude treks, paragliding and mountain biking, while Auli and parts of Uttarakhand are seeing steady demand for skiing and winter activities. Wildlife circuits including Ranthambore, Bandhavgarh, Pench and Tadoba are also popular for safari-led adventures.

Additionally, Indians are also increasingly opting for adventure activities during international holidays, Kale added.

Switzerland’s Interlaken is preferred for skydiving, jet boating and alpine kayaking, while Croatia’s islands like Hvar, Split and the Blue Grotto are being chosen for sailing and yacht-based itineraries.

Scandinavia is generating interest for snowmobiling, ice fishing, husky safaris and Northern Lights excursions, and South Africa remains a preferred choice for marine-life safaris and cage-diving experiences. Other international destinations include Antarctica, Iceland, Bali and Singapore, while Kazakhstan is gaining momentum from younger travellers seeking affordable mountain and outdoor activities.

Currently, EaseMyTrip offers dedicated adventure-tourism products, with the company planning to expand specialised, theme-based and experiential adventure packages to meet rising demand. Thomas Cook India has a ‘Pilgrimage Plus' portfolio which blends darshans with adventure activities like rafting in Rishikesh, treks in Uttarakhand, paragliding in Bir and ziplining over the Ganges.

For such trips within India, for five to seven days, budget trips generally range from ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 per person and focus on simple accommodation alongside core experiences such as trekking or rafting, as per EaseMyTrip. Mid-range itineraries typically fall between ₹21,000 and ₹35,000, offering better stays and a broader mix of guided activities, while premium journeys often start around ₹45,000 and go up to ₹70,000 or more, particularly for island destinations or schedules packed with water sports and specialised adventures.

Pittie added that travel costs for international adventure travel follow a similar pattern.

“Coastal adventure is also accelerating, with the Andamans drawing divers for vibrant coral reefs, and Goa and Pondicherry popular for kayaking, snorkelling and water-based soft-adventure. Destinations like Yercaud and Coorg are witnessing uptake for soft-adventure, including ziplining, cycling routes and guided nature walks, appealing to families and first-time adventure seekers,” said SD Nandakumar, president and country head, holidays and corporate tours, SOTC Travel.

He said that short-haul international destinations are also contributing significantly to adventure demand, highlighting that it anticipates this enthusiasm to continue shaping travel choices next year.

Apart from high-impact adventures, senior citizens in India are looking to adopt safe adventure activities as part of their leisure getaways, said Ajeet Bajaj, vice chairman of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism & Hospitality.

These could be treks, sports-driven or biking routes and camping.

Gosain emphasised that overall, travel operators are actively responding by curating specialised adventure packages for Indian travellers, including fixed departures, graded activity levels, women-friendly and family-orientated batches, and experiences designed around safety, trained guides and quality infrastructure.