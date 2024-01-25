Sensex (    %)
                        
Indian firms corner more of growing pharma market as MNCs go niche

Indian drug firms are focussing on expanding their salesforce and distri­bution, while getting into trade generics to garner volumes

pharma, medicine, drugs
Premium

Sohini Das Mumbai
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 12:38 AM IST
Patent expiries, new brand launches, and better geo­grap­hical penetration have helped Indian pharma companies report better growth rates and a higher share of the domestic market in the last five years. Multinational companies (MNCs), on the other hand, are focus­sing on niche therapies, going for licensing deals with Indian firms to get a wider reach, and bringing in more innovative global products.
 
Take Novartis, for instance. “To ensure that we are truly focused and efficient, we have narrowed down on our priority disease areas for India where we can win and create most value,” Amitabh Dube, country president and managing

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 12:38 AM IST

