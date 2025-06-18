Microsoft confirms next Xbox with AMD chip, cross-platform game support

Microsoft has confirmed that it is working on next-generation Xbox console in partnership with AMD, with a focus on making gaming more accessible across platforms. Xbox president Sarah Bond shared in a video posted on the official Xbox YouTube channel: “We’ve established a strategic, multi-year agreement with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices, including our next-generation Xbox consoles.”
Rather than being a standalone console, the new Xbox is part of a larger shift towards a cross-platform ecosystem. “Designed for players, not tied to a single store or device, and fully compatible with your existing Xbox game library,” Bond said.
Windows-first and multi-store support
The new console will be based on a Windows-first approach, positioning Windows as the primary operating system for gaming. This strategy could open the door to third-party platforms such as Steam, expanding beyond Microsoft’s own store. The approach is expected to be similar to what Asus is doing with its upcoming Xbox-branded handhelds.
Backward compatibility and ecosystem integration
A major feature of the next Xbox is backward compatibility, allowing users to play titles from their existing Xbox game library on the new hardware. This move supports continuity for long-time users and reduces the friction typically associated with hardware transitions.
Microsoft also plans to tightly integrate Xbox Cloud Gaming into its ecosystem. Through its partnership with AMD and co-engineering efforts, the company is aiming for high performance across devices—including PCs, handhelds and cloud-enabled systems.
A broader Xbox platform
The announcements underline Microsoft’s shift in strategy: Xbox is no longer just a console but a broad, adaptable platform. It is designed to work seamlessly across devices, third-party stores and cloud services, all unified under the Xbox brand.