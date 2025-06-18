Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 18 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 18 redeem codes to win in-game rewards

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for June 18. Players can follow this step-by-step guide to redeem them

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Garena Free Fire Max has made new redeem codes available for June 18, giving players the chance to claim various in-game rewards at no cost. These rewards can include cosmetic items like character skins, weapon designs, diamonds, and other temporary enhancements.
 
Since the codes have usage limits and expiry times, players are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
Below is a list of active codes along with steps on how to use them.

Also Read

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 16 redeem codes to win rewards and more

Silent Hill 1

Konami and Bloober Team working on a remake of Silent Hill 1: What we know

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 13 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Update

GTA online update 'Money Fronts' releasing June 17: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 12 redeem codes to win diamonds, skins

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by IGN India, active redeem codes for June 18 are:
 
  • FFMTYQPXFGX6
  • FFRSX4CYHXZ8
  • QWER89ASDFGH
  • BNML12ZXCVBN
  • CVBN45QWERTY
  • GFDS78POIUAS
  • JHGF01LKJHGF
  • MNBV34ASDFZX
  • LKJH67QWERTB
  • POIU90ZXCVNM
  • TREW23ASDFGH
  • YUIO56BNMLKJ
  • FFDMNQX9KGX2
  • FFSGT9KNQXT6
  • XF4S9KCW7KY2
  • FFPURTXQFKX3
  • FFYNCXG2FNT4
  • FPUSG9XQTLMY

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform—Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After a redeem code is used successfully, the rewards are delivered to the player’s in-game mail. In the case of currencies like gold or diamonds, the account balance is updated immediately.
 
The available codes can unlock items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other visual enhancements for in-game customisation.
 
Each code is restricted to 500 redemptions per day and stays active for 12 hours, making early redemption advisable.

More From This Section

Musk, Elon Musk

Musk's AI startup burning $1 billion a month, seeks $9.3 billion lifeline

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI brings image generation feature for all through ChatGPT on WhatsApp

PremiumWilson White V-P, Government Affairs & Public Policy, APAC, Google

India's AI regulation can be a model: Google executive Wilson White

Geoffrey Hinton

Automation will replace white-collar jobs; manual trades safe: Father of AI

Tech Wrap June 17

Tech wrap June 17: Apple's back-to-school offers, Sony Bravia 8 II and more

Topics : online games online gaming Gaming Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayArisinfra Solutions IPOLatest News LIVEOswal Pumps IPODividend TodayGlobe Civil Projects IPOMonolithisch India IPO Allotment StatusUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon