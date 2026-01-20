Indian hospitality and travel sector sees surge in institutional capital

Earlier this month, Lemon Tree Hotels announced that American multinational private equity (PE) firm Warburg Pincus will invest ~960 crore for the growth of its subsidiary Fleur Hotels while buying out 41.09 per cent stake in Fleur from Dutch pension fund APG.

“Overall, we view the transaction positively as it reintroduces Warburg Pincus to the capital table — this time via Fleur. Their presence de-risks future large-scale capital expenditure such as Aurika Nehru Place and ensures a seamless path to Fleur’s listing,” analysts at Nuvama institutional equities said in a note.

Lemon Tree announced a restructuring measure, under which hotel assets currently owned by Lemon Tree will be transferred to Fleur, which will serve as the group’s exclusive asset ownership and development company.

“Practically, institutional capital enables a clearer separation between asset ownership and operating platforms, allowing established operators to expand geographically without overstretching balance sheets,” said Gaurav Singh, chief operating officer (COO) at hospitality asset building firm Chalet Hotels.

Fleur will lead all the future hotel acquisitions and development while Lemon Tree will transition into a fully asset-light model, “focused on growing its hotel management, franchising, and digital business”, the company stated.

Fleur Hotels will also be listed on the bourses separately in the next 12-15 months.

“This is a brilliant example of how capital aggregation can drive rapid but controlled scale,” Singh said, adding that when credible global funds back hospitality platforms, confidence cascades across the value chain.

“Lenders become more competitive, suppliers commit to longer-term partnerships, and destination ecosystems benefit from professionalised inventory. Institutional capital also accelerates the rollout of quality hotels in potential Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, strengthening travel infrastructure and enabling more balanced regional tourism growth,” he added.

Analysts and sector watchers view the move as a positive, reflecting a growing confidence in the entire travel system.

“Institutional capital fundamentally improves the quality and reliability of the travel ecosystem. When long-term investors enter hotel ownership, hospitality assets stop being treated as cyclical real estate and start being managed as yield-driven operating infrastructure,” said Nandivardhan Jain, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) at hotel advisory firm Noesis.

Not just hospitality, the larger travel ecosystem is also starting to attract more institutional capital.

“Today, domestic travel, corporate movement, weddings, religious tourism, and regional MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) have created multi-layered demand resilience, a fact we see clearly while underwriting projects across metros and emerging cities. Institutional investors are now recognising that India’s hotel sector has moved from being event-dependent to income-driven,” Jain said.

In October last year, Dutch technology investor Prosus recognised the Indian travel and hospitality sector as a potentially $100 billion category in the next four to five years while acquiring 10.1 per cent stake in ixigo parent Le Travenues Technology for ~1,296 crore. The firm later increased its holding in the company to 15.16 per cent through off-market transactions.

“Across travel segments — buses, hotels, and more — there is an immense scope for growth and online adoption. Other categories like e-commerce already have over 200 million annual transacting users, whereas travel numbers are still much lower. It’s only natural that as people become more comfortable with digital payments and e-commerce, they will increasingly book travel online. This underpins our strong confidence in the growth of the travel and online travel sector,” Gaurav Kothari, principal-investments, Prosus India, had told Business Standard.