Indian MSME exporters hit by seizures as CBAM payment phase begins

India was unable to secure any concession on CBAM in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed with the EU on January 27. CBAM is the EU’s tool to impose a “fair price” on carbon embedded in carbon-intensive goods such as steel, cement and aluminium entering the bloc, and is mandatory for imports exceeding 50 tonnes per calendar year.

According to Nilesh Bhattad, founder of CleanCarbon.ai, which has generated around 8,000 CBAM compliance reports for smaller exporters, at least 10 Indian consignments have already been held at European ports this month for missing or incomplete carbon declarations. One shipment belonging to a Mumbai-based tractor manufacturer was stuck at a Polish port, incurring heavy detention charges.

“We have mapped over a thousand suppliers, generated 8,000 CBAM reports, and are already handling multiple cases of stuck shipments. The disruption is spreading fast,” Bhattad said.

Order cancellations are beginning to surface as well. A Mumbai-based exporter recently saw a 7,000-tonne steel order cancelled after CBAM increased the final cost by ₹5–6 crore, rendering the deal unviable, Bhattad added, referring to a client his company serves.

The EU accounts for 32–45 per cent of India’s annual steel exports (2–4 million tonnes). In an October 2025 report, rating agency ICRA warned that CBAM could constrain export volumes and profitability. In another report released last month, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said Indian steel and aluminium exporters may be forced to cut prices by 15–22 per cent to retain access to the EU market when CBAM enters its payment phase.

Fresh data sourced from CleanCarbon underscore the potential scale of the disruption. The company estimates that between 25,000 and 30,000 MSMEs exporting indirectly to the EU are now exposed to CBAM risk, along with 3,000–4,000 direct exporters.

Carbon levies for most MSMEs have tripled from EUR 70–80 to EUR 240–300 per tonne because they are being pushed into the EU’s punitive default emission values, which is an almost universal outcome in India’s fragmented MSME ecosystem, Bhattad said.

Across industrial clusters, exporters describe a mounting compliance burden. “The most significant hurdle under CBAM is the lack of reliable carbon data across the supply chain. While CBAM aims to promote transparency, it places additional cost and compliance burdens on companies without providing infrastructure or readiness support. As a result, compliance costs and operational complexity have increased substantially,” said a senior executive at a Kolkata-based fasteners manufacturer, who did not wish to be identified.

Based in the Ludhiana forging and agri-parts belt, Yerik International, which exports tractor and agricultural machinery parts to 15 European countries including Germany and Poland, is seeing a surge in compliance requirements since January 1.

“Requirements have increased sharply, and small suppliers will lose orders because they do not have the infrastructure,” said Kishan Yadav, general manager (process and systems improvements). Yerik has begun shifting to biodegradable cutting oils, reducing furnace oil use, and incorporating solar energy into its processes. “All these changes have already raised our cost of production by 5–8 per cent,” Yadav said.

Bhattad said the default-value trap is the biggest danger for MSMEs. “Even if one supplier in the chain fails to give compliance data, MSMEs are pushed into punitive default values. No small exporter has the margins to absorb that kind of shock,” he said, adding that the reporting expectations are unrealistic for micro units. “A workshop with 15 workers has to meet the same emissions reporting standards as a billion-dollar steelmaker. The compliance burden is completely disproportionate,” he said.

Most MSMEs are unable to secure emissions data from dozens of small vendors in their supply chains. “Indian MSME supply chains are not prepared to comply with CBAM rules. We are seeing exporters struggle to collect emission data from their vendors,” Bhattad said.