To avoid 2022 crisis, Indian Railways ferries more coal for electricity

Imported thermal coal freight also sees higher volumes amid railways plan to avert 2022 crisis

Shreya JaiDhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Coal
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : May 07 2023 | 6:32 PM IST
As Indian Railways looks to avert the crisis like last summer, preparations are under way to stock up coal at thermal power plants. Much like February and March, thermal coal movement in April was 5 per cent higher than the previous year, data from the Ministry of Railways shows.
While India prepares for a hot summer this year, 48.23 million tonnes (mt) of coal for thermal power plants was ferried by Indian Railways in April.
The national transporter also moved about 500,000 tonnes--18.4 per cent-- more imported coal for power plants this April than it had done last year. The originating freight volumes from Southern and Western Railway zones saw a growth of 121 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.
thermal coal Indian Railways Railway Ministry

First Published: May 07 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Business Standard
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd.
