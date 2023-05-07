To avoid 2022 crisis, Indian Railways ferries more coal for electricity

The national transporter also moved about 500,000 tonnes--18.4 per cent-- more imported coal for power plants this April than it had done last year. The originating freight volumes from Southern and Western Railway zones saw a growth of 121 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.

While India prepares for a hot summer this year, 48.23 million tonnes (mt) of coal for thermal power plants was ferried by Indian Railways in April.