To avoid 2022 crisis, Indian Railways ferries more coal for electricity

As Indian Railways looks to avert the crisis like last summer, preparations are under way to stock up coal at thermal power plants. Much like February and March, thermal coal movement in April was 5 per cent higher than the previous year, data from the Ministry of Railways shows.
While India prepares for a hot summer this year, 48.23 million tonnes (mt) of coal for thermal power plants was ferried by Indian Railways in April.
The national transporter also moved about 500,000 tonnes--18.4 per cent-- more imported coal for power plants this April than it had done last year. The originating freight volumes from Southern and Western Railway zones saw a growth of 121 per cent and 40 per cent, respectively.
