Indian real estate to grow to $10 trillion market by 2047: Report

Indian real estate to grow to $10 trillion market by 2047: Report

Real estate gets institutional investments of over $60 billion in last decade, Colliers-CREDAI report

real estate

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

The Indian real estate sector received institutional investments of over $60 billion in the last decade, with the majority being funded by foreign players, as per a report by Colliers and the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI).

The sector is projected to become a $10 trillion market by 2047, while its share in India’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to increase to 14–20 per cent during the same timeline. Currently, the sector’s share in GDP stands at around 7.3 per cent, the report said.
The foreign capital flow is said to have been enhanced over the years due to strong domestic growth prospects, improvements in ease of doing business, and continual FDI relaxations.
 
Further, the report projected an enhanced adoption of alternate funding strategies in Indian real estate on the back of an increase in foreign capital and an equally strong contribution from domestic investors. “Green financing in the form of bonds and credit issuances, and relatively newer financing avenues such as social impact, distressed, special situations, and venture capital funds, will become more prevalent in the next few years,” the report stated.

“Alternative segments like senior living, co-living, and data centres will also witness exponential growth, driven by evolving consumer preferences and technological integration, with a focus on sustainability and energy efficiency becoming standard across developments,” said Boman Irani, president, CREDAI National.

The report stated that the median age of the country is likely to increase from about 30 years to about 40 by 2050. Meanwhile, about 50 per cent of India’s population will reside in urban centres by 2047.

Manoj Gaur, chairman, CREDAI National, said: “With rapid urbanisation and supporting factors like infrastructure growth and employment opportunities, real estate traction is likely to expand beyond the Tier-I cities and create dispersed growth centres in smaller towns and cities.”

The report further stated that initiatives like the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and real estate investment trusts (REITs) regulations have enhanced transparency, improved investor confidence, and streamlined operations across the sector.

Asset classes under REITs/small and medium REITs are expected to expand beyond office and retail to include warehouses, hotels, and rent-yielding residential properties over the next few years. “In the long term, such financing avenues will become prevalent in alternate real estate verticals such as data centres, hospitals, educational institutes, senior and student living accommodations, etc.,” it added.

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 6:22 PM IST

