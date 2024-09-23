Prestige Group eyes Rs 1,100 cr revenue from new housing project in B'luru

Realty firm Prestige Group has launched a new housing project in Bengaluru with a sales potential of Rs 1,100 crore.

The project 'Prestige Pine Forest', spread over 9 acres, is located at Whitefield in Bengaluru.

The company will develop 316 units in 4 towers, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Prestige Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a legacy of over three decades in real estate development.

It has a diversified business model across various segments -- residential, office, retail, hospitality, property management, and warehouses with operations in more than 13 major locations in India.