Prestige Group eyes Rs 1,100 cr revenue from new housing project in B'luru

Prestige Group will develop 316 units in 4 towers, the company said in a statement on Monday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sep 23 2024

Realty firm Prestige Group has launched a new housing project in Bengaluru with a sales potential of Rs 1,100 crore.
The project 'Prestige Pine Forest', spread over 9 acres, is located at Whitefield in Bengaluru.
The company will develop 316 units in 4 towers, the company said in a statement on Monday.
Prestige Group, one of the leading real estate developers in the country, has a legacy of over three decades in real estate development.
It has a diversified business model across various segments -- residential, office, retail, hospitality, property management, and warehouses with operations in more than 13 major locations in India.
 
The group has completed more than 300 projects spanning a developable area of 190 million square feet.

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

