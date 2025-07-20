Indian refiners unfazed by European Union's new Russia oil sanctions

Indian refiners are relatively unconcerned by the European Union’s (EU) new round of sanctions on exports of Russian oil and the banning of purchases of fuels made from Russian grades, according to conversations with state-owned and private refiners, industry participants, and exclusive ship-tracking data.

Private-sector refiners — against which the latest EU sanctions package is primarily directed — such as Nayara, have already found ways to circumvent these sanctions, market intelligence data shows. Also working in favour of Indian refiners and banks is New Delhi’s strong stance against the EU’s 18th sanctions package, along with a parallel move by the