Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 02:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mahindra & Mahindra's vehicle sales rise 17% to 84,100 units in May

Mahindra & Mahindra's vehicle sales rise 17% to 84,100 units in May

The company said its tractor sales in the domestic market stood at 38,914 units last month, as against 35,237 units in May 2024

Mahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra & Mahindra on Sunday reported a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 84,110 units in May.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra on Sunday reported a 17 per cent year-on-year increase in total sales at 84,110 units in May.

In the utility vehicles segment, the Mumbai-based automaker sold 52,431 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 21 per cent, as compared to 43,218 units in May last year.

"Thanks to continued demand for our products, we were able to deliver industry-leading growth across our ICE and BEV portfolio," Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) CEO Automotive Division Nalinikanth Gollagunta said.

The company said its tractor sales in the domestic market stood at 38,914 units last month, as against 35,237 units in May 2024.

 

Total tractor sales (domestic and exports) last month were at 40,643 units, as against 37,109 units for the same period last year.

Early advancement of above-normal Southwest monsoon should bode well for kharif sowing, M&M President - Farm Equipment Business Veejay Nakra said.

"Approval of hike in MSP for Paddy and other kharif crops will bring positive sentiments among farmers. Better reservoir levels, government announcement of record foodgrain production and introduction of various schemes will help farmers aim higher productivity going forward and in turn augur well for tractor demand," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

Indian Oil finalises India's largest green hydrogen project at Panipat

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani Group stood firm amid scrutiny, now more formidable: Gautam Adani

Toyota, Toyota logo

Toyota Motor's sales rise 22% to 30,864 units in May on strong demand

Vingroup

Vietnam's Vingroup in talks with Andhra, T'gana to widen presence in India

Sun Pharma

Sun Pharma lines up $100 mn to commercialise niche products in FY26

Topics : Mahindra Group Mahindra & Mahindra Car sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2025 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayPKL Auction Live UpdatesScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon