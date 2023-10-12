Indian tea industry going through acute financial crisis, says ITA

Depressed prices along with a decline in production in 2023 have increased the financial stress of tea estates, flagged the Indian Tea Association (ITA) on Thursday.

The producer's body said in a statement that the Indian tea industry has been going through a period of acute financial crisis over the last few years, with tea prices not able to keep pace with the rising cost of production.

It pointed out that Indian tea prices over the last decade have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4 per cent, while costs of vital inputs like coal and gas had grown at a CAGR of 9-15 per cent during the same period.

While tea prices remained stagnant, wages of tea garden workers increased significantly in the last five years, it added.

Citing the price trend for Sales 14-39 (between April and September), the producers' body said that tea prices in 2023 had declined alarmingly compared to 2022 levels.

Orthodox teas were down by Rs 95 per kg; CTC/dust prices of the organised sector were down by Rs 12.49 per kg for Assam and Rs 11.30 per kg for West Bengal. Darjeeling auction prices continued to be below the cost of production, it said.

The association attributed oversupply as one of the primary reasons for the stagnancy in price. "The exponential increase in production over the last decade following the emergence of small tea growers has resulted in surplus teas remaining in the system, as domestic consumption levels and exports have not matched the increase in production."

The depressed price situation, ITA said, had made it difficult for tea garden managements to fulfil their financial commitments on the eve of the festive season. Most tea companies are facing working capital constraints, it said.

Adverse weather conditions had also impacted production. As per available Tea Board data for the period January to August 2023, tea production was down by 1.26 per cent (8.24 million kgs) in North India vis-a-vis 2022 levels, the association pointed out. The crop in Assam was down by 5.42 million kgs while West Bengal was down by 4.06 million kgs. Darjeeling in West Bengal was down by 14.93 per cent.

There were headwinds on the export front too. ITA said that the export scenario in 2023 appeared grim, as shipments to Iran continue to remain uncertain.

Iran accounts for 20 per cent of India's total tea exports. Steady decline in shipments to Iran since 2020 due to payment issues was causing financial stress to tea exporters and adversely impacting the demand-supply equilibrium in the Indian domestic market, the association noted.

Pointing to Tea Board data, ITA said that export volume to Iran for the period January to July was down by 10.98 million kgs vis-a-vis 2022 levels.