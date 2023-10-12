close
Sensex (-0.01%)
66466.38 -6.67
Nifty (0.02%)
19814.75 + 3.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.78%)
5980.55 + 46.35
Nifty Midcap (0.43%)
40660.15 + 173.90
Nifty Bank (0.18%)
44596.70 + 79.80
Heatmap

Indian tea industry going through acute financial crisis, says ITA

While tea prices remained stagnant, wages of tea garden workers increased significantly in the last five years

Tea garden in Assam

Ishita Ayan Dutt Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2023 | 4:25 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Depressed prices along with a decline in production in 2023 have increased the financial stress of tea estates, flagged the Indian Tea Association (ITA) on Thursday.

The producer's body said in a statement that the Indian tea industry has been going through a period of acute financial crisis over the last few years, with tea prices not able to keep pace with the rising cost of production.

It pointed out that Indian tea prices over the last decade have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 4 per cent, while costs of vital inputs like coal and gas had grown at a CAGR of 9-15 per cent during the same period.

While tea prices remained stagnant, wages of tea garden workers increased significantly in the last five years, it added.

Citing the price trend for Sales 14-39 (between April and September), the producers' body said that tea prices in 2023 had declined alarmingly compared to 2022 levels.

Orthodox teas were down by Rs 95 per kg; CTC/dust prices of the organised sector were down by Rs 12.49 per kg for Assam and Rs 11.30 per kg for West Bengal. Darjeeling auction prices continued to be below the cost of production, it said.

The association attributed oversupply as one of the primary reasons for the stagnancy in price. "The exponential increase in production over the last decade following the emergence of small tea growers has resulted in surplus teas remaining in the system, as domestic consumption levels and exports have not matched the increase in production."

The depressed price situation, ITA said, had made it difficult for tea garden managements to fulfil their financial commitments on the eve of the festive season. Most tea companies are facing working capital constraints, it said.

Adverse weather conditions had also impacted production. As per available Tea Board data for the period January to August 2023, tea production was down by 1.26 per cent (8.24 million kgs) in North India vis-a-vis 2022 levels, the association pointed out. The crop in Assam was down by 5.42 million kgs while West Bengal was down by 4.06 million kgs. Darjeeling in West Bengal was down by 14.93 per cent.

Also Read

Garden Reach Shipbuilders rallies 33% in 2 days post June quarter results

How to brew stronger exports? Tea board and tea producers differ

Reading the tea leaves: Low production stirs chai industry's teapot

India skilled workers in huge demand as Germany tries to woo nurses

Dry spell, rising temperature may take a toll on premium Darjeeling tea

PE investments in Indian real estate dip 12% to $2.3 billion in H1

Nations must share experience in keeping digital markets free: CCI chief

Israel-Hamas war: Tech firms may shift operations to India, other locations

Tea industry passing through acute financial crisis: ITA status paper

Steel, cement industry need Rs 47 trn investment to meet net zero goals


There were headwinds on the export front too. ITA said that the export scenario in 2023 appeared grim, as shipments to Iran continue to remain uncertain.

Iran accounts for 20 per cent of India's total tea exports. Steady decline in shipments to Iran since 2020 due to payment issues was causing financial stress to tea exporters and adversely impacting the demand-supply equilibrium in the Indian domestic market, the association noted.

Pointing to Tea Board data, ITA said that export volume to Iran for the period January to July was down by 10.98 million kgs vis-a-vis 2022 levels.

Topics : tea markets Tea firms Tea production Tea industry

First Published: Oct 12 2023 | 4:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTCS Q2FY24 resultLatest News LiveAdani Electricity Subsidised Power TariffCancelled & Diverted Train ListGold-Silver PriceIndia vs Pakistan Ticket PricesSpecial Trains for Ind vs Pak MatchAUS vs SA Playing 11

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside HyderabadMadhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak matchPower utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership dealIMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon