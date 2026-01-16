Indian travelers on the lookout for new international destinations in 2026

“Our research highlights that the year ahead is all about highly individual journeys that reflect travellers’ true interests. This trend is perfectly reflected in our list of top global destinations. The emergence of Kochi, alongside hotspots like Bilbao and Manaus, highlights a growing demand for places that blend rich culture, history and authentic natural beauty,” said Santosh Kumar, regional manager, South Asia, at the platform.

According to the platform, Indian travellers are quick to embrace ultra-personalised journeys, with 94 per cent open to booking a robotic-enhanced home with cleaning and 93 per cent open to booking dedicated ‘glowcations’ with multiple skin-specific treatments tailored to their skincare needs.

With direct flights between India and China resuming, Indian tourists have a new avenue for exploration.

Meanwhile, according to Agoda, Almaty in Kazakhstan recorded the strongest rise among destinations booked by Indian travellers for outbound travel, climbing 12 places to 35 in 2025 from 47 in 2024.

“This indicates a growing appetite for newer international destinations. Set against the backdrop of the Tien Shan mountains, Almaty appeals with its mix of scenic landscapes, adventure activities and a distinctive Eurasian cultural experience,” said Gaurav Malik, country director, Indian Subcontinent and Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda.

Meanwhile, Sapa in Vietnam, Bandung in Indonesia, and Okayama, Matsuyama and Takamatsu in Japan are among the other emerging destinations in Asia showcasing the highest growth in international travel interest.

Not just destinations, experiences too are driving travel demand.

According to the latest insights from holiday-rental firm Airbnb, as many as 62 per cent of Gen Z travellers are increasingly planning trips around live concerts and festivals, turning gigs into gateways for discovering new cities, extending stays and spending time exploring local neighbourhoods well beyond the main event.

American rock band Linkin Park and singer John Mayer are set to perform in Bengaluru and Mumbai in the coming weeks. There is also the FIFA World Cup, for which, according to sources, the US Embassy in India has fast-tracked the visa interview process.

“Event-based travel is emerging as a significant trend in 2026, fuelled by the enthusiasm of young India’s millennials and Gen Z for live concerts, global sporting events and cultural festivals,” said Rajeev Kale, president and country head, holidays, MICE and visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

Kale added that demand for fully customisable holidays is on the rise, as travellers seek the flexibility to design trips that suit their personal pace and preferences.