India's diagnostics market shifts to preventive, precision testing in 2025

How fast is preventive health testing growing?

Preventive health testing grew 30 per cent year-on-year in 2025, indicating rising awareness around early monitoring of metabolic health, cardiovascular risk and nutritional status. The trend is most visible among urban populations, particularly younger adults in cities such as Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow and Chandigarh.

Why are lifestyle and gut health tests gaining traction?

Lifestyle and gut health diagnostics recorded even faster growth, with testing volumes rising 47 per cent year to date, compared with 31 per cent growth last year. Tests related to microbiome analysis, gastrointestinal health, pancreatic function and food intolerance are seeing higher adoption, driven by changing dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles and increased clinical recommendations.

Industry experts note that these tests are increasingly being used to detect chronic and underlying health conditions at an earlier stage, making routine screening more common.

What is driving growth in precision oncology diagnostics?

Precision oncology diagnostics also showed steady growth during the year. Oncogenomics testing volumes rose 16 per cent year to date, supported by improvements in turnaround times. Genomic results for blood cancers are now available within three days, while comprehensive profiling for solid tumours is being delivered within five days. Faster reporting timelines are enabling clinicians to take quicker treatment decisions based on molecular-level insights.

What does this shift say about healthcare behaviour?