India's World Cup triumph creates fresh endorsement pitch for brands

“Tilak Varma’s brand value is projected to surge by 50 per cent. His all-format versatility makes him the perfect bridge for national direct-to-customer brands looking to capture the next generation of Indian fans,” says Nikhil Bardia, head of Mumbai-based RISE Worldwide. The agency manages multiple players from the winning squad, including Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, and Varma. “Combined with his massive Telugu-speaking regional pull, Tilak represents a rare blend of selfless on-field maturity and massive market influence,” he says.

Bandana Chhetri, cofounder of FairPlay Sports, which manages Shivam Dube, says that there has been a clear spike in brand interest around him after the World Cup. “Over the past few days we have seen a noticeable increase in conversations with brands across categories. He is currently working with a few key partners and several new collaborations are in discussion,” she says, adding that he has always been a strong performer, but tournaments like these provide a global platform. Japanese sports performance brand ASICS appointed Dube as its ambassador in February. According to reports, he is already endorsing 8–10 brands.

During the entire World Cup, brands kept a close watch on the players with constant fan engagements on social media. Samson’s unbeaten 97 in a virtual knockout against West Indies made him a brands’ favourite, with Zomato, Swiggy, Noise, and BookMyShow among the first to congratulate him for the heroic innings. “We are seeing a strong trajectory for players like Samson, whose ‘Player of the Tournament’ honour has reinforced his standing in Indian cricket, along with the growing fan connect of Varma and Ishan Kishan,” says Karan Yadav, chief commercial officer, JSW Sports. “Major tournament wins often become inflection points for athlete brand value. We saw how Jemimah Rodrigues’ performance didn’t just win a World Cup game — it significantly elevated her commercial appeal and sparked interest across multiple brand categories,” he adds.