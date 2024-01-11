Indonesian firms Bulog, IDFood to import meat from Brazil and India in 2024

Bulog was alloted an import quota of 100,000 tons of water buffalo meat from India | Representative image

Indonesia has assigned its state food procurement firms Bulog and IDFood to procure 120,000 metric tons of meat from Brazil and India this year, the National Food Agency (NFA) said on Thursday.

Bulog was alloted an import quota of 100,000 tons of water buffalo meat from India while IDFood was assigned to import 20,000 tons of beef from Brazil, NFA chief Arief Prasetyo Adi told reporters.

Bulog's chief executive Bayu Krisnamurthi said they will open a tender soon, aiming to have the meat arrive before the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan that will occur in the middle of March.

"We are trying to have them (arrive before Ramadan) to strengthen our stocks," Bayu said.

The meat import quota for Bulog and IDFood has been kept around the same level as last year, NFA chief Arief said.