Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

IFSC needs to ready platform where green credits can be traded: Sitharaman

Last year the government had decided to allow listed and unlisted companies to directly list themselves on the IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) exchanges at GIFT City

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said India has a $ 10.1 trillion funding gap to meet its net zero commitment and asked IFSC to set up a platform where green credits can be traded.
Speaking at a session 'An aspiration of modern India' at the GIFT City, the minister said companies in India will be able to access global funds soon with direct listing on IFSC exchanges.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The much awaited direct listing of stock in Gift IFSC was announced earlier. We are going through the process in a systematic manner and I'm confident that it will happen at the earliest. With that Indian companies should be able to access global funds easily being listed in India," she said.
Last year the government had decided to allow listed and unlisted companies to directly list themselves on the IFSC (International Financial Services Centre) exchanges at GIFT City.
Currently, Indian companies can access foreign equity markets only through issuing depository receipts or by listing their debt securities on foreign markets. The finance minister suggested that there should be a platform located at the IFSC where green credits can be traded.
The minister further said India has a funding gap of $ 10.1 trillion to meet its net zero commitment which has to be fulfilled by 2070 and GIFT City could help in bridging that gap.
"I would think the authorities here should work on getting a platform ready so that green credits can be sold by people who are planting trees.
"Miyawaki forests are coming up all over the country, some credits for that and any other practices that you do in afforestation or activities which are full of the green certification, meaning using renewable energy, solid waste management, and so on, should be able to first come here to say I have credits, which I wouldn't want to sit, let it be traded. This place should be the place for getting those credits bought and sold," Sitharaman said.

Also Read

Indian companies to soon directly list on IFSC bourses: FM Sitharaman

Committee recommends route to direct listing at IFSC GIFT city: Report

Indian firms can go for listing on foreign exchanges, IFSC: Sitharaman

UEFA Super Cup final, Man City vs Sevilla live match starts at 12:30 AM IST

FM Nirmala Sitharaman seeks global help to nab smuggling masterminds

Various initiatives taken to boost tourism in Andaman & Nicobar: Chief secy

Odisha clears 14 industrial projects worth Rs 1,713 cr to boost employment

Institutional investments in Indian real estate fell to 5-year low in 2023

Nuvama Asset Management, Cushman & Wakefield plan commercial realty fund

Chinese arrivals in Maldives rose to third spot in 2023, shows data

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman IFSC exchanges IFSC GIFT IFSC GIFT City

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 12:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRam Temple Live UpdatesGold PricesDelhi Cold WaveHenley Passport Index 2024ByjuIndian Railways Train Delay UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon