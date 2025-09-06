Saturday, September 06, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Industry body hails agri input GST cuts, seeks similar relief for seeds

Industry body hails agri input GST cuts, seeks similar relief for seeds

The move to cut GST on fertiliser raw materials, bio-pesticides, micronutrients and farm machinery will substantially lower input costs and create economic momentum, the industry body said

seed paddy

Currently, GST exemption on seeds denies the industry input tax credit (ITC) benefits on most inputs and services

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Federation of Seed Industry of India (FSII) on Saturday welcomed the GST Council's decision to slash rates on key agricultural inputs while urging similar relief for the seed sector.

The move to cut GST on fertiliser raw materials, bio-pesticides, micronutrients and farm machinery will substantially lower input costs and create economic momentum, the industry body said.

"This is a transformative step for Indian agriculture. The government has directly empowered farmers and strengthened the rural economy," said Ajai Rana, FSII Chairman and CEO of Savannah Seeds.

However, FSII flagged that similar reforms are overdue for the seed sector.

Currently, GST exemption on seeds denies the industry input tax credit (ITC) benefits on most inputs and services. Items like packaging, logistics, warehousing and chemical treatments attract standard GST rates, creating a higher tax burden on seeds versus other agri inputs with concessional rates.

 

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Markets log best week in 2 months as GST revamp boosts growth hopes

GST

Experts welcome GST Council move to ease post-sale discount disputes

GST

GST reforms to boost competitiveness of exporters across sectorspremium

Oil and gas Ship shipping trade

Low prices, high GST: Double whammy for upstream energy companies

life insurance, insurance

GST exemption on life, health policies: Lock in lower term premiums nowpremium

The body urged the government to either fully exempt all seed production inputs currently attracting GST or bring seeds under the minimum GST slab. This would cut production costs, boost competitiveness and ensure affordable seed access for farmers.

"This reform will energise consumption across sectors. We're confident the government's progressive outlook will drive similar steps for the seed industry," Rana said in statement.

FSII said rationalised taxation and policy support for new technologies would provide impetus to India's farm sector while ensuring global competitiveness and food security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

India faces research funding gap in tea sector, says industry body

Goods, GST, shopkeeper, Vendor

Centre may introduce Bill in winter session to replace tobacco GST cess

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump may block US IT outsourcing to India, warns Laura Loomer on jobs

semiconductors chipmakers

Chasing the semicon dream: Trip to Taiwan to woo chip foundriespremium

manufacturing, Freight rate, GST Revamp

If OEMs pass on benefits, freight costs may go down: Transporterspremium

Topics : Goods and Services Tax GST Revamp GST2.0 seeds Seed industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon