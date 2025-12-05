At a recent wedding, guests encountered an unexpected invitation: To look into their future, literally. Each person was asked to spill wine across a canvas.

The patterns created by the spills were then interpreted by a fortune-teller practising oenomancy, a form of divination that studies wine in the way tasseography reads tea leaves. What might have been a traditional cocktail hour instead became a moment of curiosity, conversation, and personalised insight, woven seamlessly into the couple’s vision for a memorable day.

At another celebration, the sangeet was transformed into a cosmic experience inspired by Interstellar, Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi epic.