Internship scheme's pilot relaxes age criteria, raises pay, cuts duration

Candidates who have a master’s degree and students from the final year of graduation or post-graduation are eligible for the programme, according to the revised guidelines, which came into effect from March 12, 2026.

The government has also increased the monthly allowance for interns from Rs 5,000 to Rs 9,000.

The scheme has adopted a rolling internship cycle allowing continuous posting, selection, and onboarding, the parliamentary reply by Harsh Malhotra, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, said.

A broader set of companies and organisations have been made eligible to participate in the scheme in order to increase the number of total opportunities in the scheme.

“Based on the learnings during the implementation of the Prime Minister Internship Pilot Project, the guidelines for the Pilot Project have been revised with effect from March 12, 2026,” Malhotra said.

In Round I of the PMIS Pilot Project, partner companies posted 1.27 lakh internship opportunities and made over 82,000 internship offers to over 60,000 candidates, and 8,760 interns had joined their internship.

In Round II of the PMIS Pilot Project, partner companies posted 1.18 lakh internship opportunities and made over 83,000 internship offers to over 71,000 candidates, and over 7,300 interns had joined their internship.

An independent evaluation and feedback survey carried out by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs found that location was an important consideration, and the ideal travel distance indicated by candidates is between 5 and 10 km.