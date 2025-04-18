Friday, April 18, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Lead role changes in cinema business: Bollywood makes way for South India

Lead role changes in cinema business: Bollywood makes way for South India

Hindi cinema has lost steam with its share in nationwide film revenue dropping from 44% in 2023 to 40% in 2024

Since the pandemic hit the country early 2020, a major chunk of Indian cinema’s revenue has been pocketed by films in South Indian languages.

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

A public discussion between Javed Akhtar, the lyricist and scriptwriter, and actor Aamir Khan about Bollywood last month sparked a debate about the business of Hindi movies.
 
Akhtar said Bollywood has “lost all connectivity with the audience” and South Indian movies, helmed by actors largely unknown in the North, are doing better in terms of earnings and appreciation.
 
Khan said the issue is not South versus North but business model. “Ours is the only industry that goes around requesting people, ‘Please come and consume our product. If you don’t, we’ll come and give it to you at your doorstep in
Topics : BS Number Wise Bollywood movies Hindi movies south india

