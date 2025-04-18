Lead role changes in cinema business: Bollywood makes way for South India

A public discussion between Javed Akhtar, the lyricist and scriptwriter, and actor Aamir Khan about Bollywood last month sparked a debate about the business of Hindi movies.

Akhtar said Bollywood has “lost all connectivity with the audience” and South Indian movies, helmed by actors largely unknown in the North, are doing better in terms of earnings and appreciation.

Khan said the issue is not South versus North but business model. “Ours is the only industry that goes around requesting people, ‘Please come and consume our product. If you don’t, we’ll come and give it to you at your doorstep in