close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Life insurers posts 4% decline in new biz premium to Rs 23,477 cr in May

The new business premium income of India's life insurance companies declined by 4.1 per cent to Rs 23,477.8 crore in May 2023, data from the Life Insurance Council showed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Life insurance

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The new business premium income of India's life insurance companies declined by 4.1 per cent to Rs 23,477.8 crore in May 2023, data from the Life Insurance Council showed.

All 24 life insurers had a collective new business premium income of Rs 24,480.36 crore in the same month a year ago (May 2022).

LIC -- the only state-owned and the largest life insurer in the country -- recorded an 11.26 per cent decline in its new business premium at Rs 14,056.29 crore during the month against Rs 15,840.63 crore a year ago, as per data released by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India.

The rest 23 players in the private sector, however, witnessed their combined new business premium rise by 9.05 per cent to Rs 9,421.51 crore from Rs 8,639.72 crore in May 2022.

On a cumulative basis, all 24 players registered a 15 per cent fall in new business premium income during April-May period of 2023-24 at Rs 36,043.11 crore compared to Rs 42,419.97 crore in the same period of 2022-23, as per the data.

LIC's new business declined by 28 per cent in the first two months of the fiscal to Rs 19,866 crore against Rs 27,557 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read

2023 may see an M&A surge in insurance sector: Shriram General Insurance MD

Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO

New tax norm to hurt insurers; stocks attractive for the long run: Analysts

Not all banks may opt to sell products of 27 insurers, say experts

LIC may look at composite licence post amendment in Insurance Laws

Industry body WIPPA suggests 4 measures to boost wind energy progress

Centre to monitor dredging projects real-time to reduce time, save cost

Air India does pre-delivery payment to Boeing for aircraft: CFO Hejmadi

SBI gets board nod to raise Rs 50,000 crore through bonds this fiscal

NPPA fixes retail prices of 23 drug, including diabetes, blood pressure

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Insurance industry Life insurers Life Insurance

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Equity mutual fund outflows hit 20-month high amid profit booking

Mutual funds, MF, Mutual fund
4 min read

Go First lenders discuss revival plan, appoint new resolution professional

Go First
2 min read

Time taken to dispose of public grievances down to 17 days: Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh
4 min read

Most Popular

IEX plunges 15%, hits 52-week low amid market coupling worries

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, June 9: Asian Paints, L&T Fin, HAL, Urja Global

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Sensex dips for 2nd day, falls 223pts; Nifty gives up 18,600; IEX tanks 10%

Sensex dips for 2nd day, falls 223pts; Nifty gives up 18,600; IEX tanks 10%
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon