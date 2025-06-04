Liquor market: Microbreweries get a fresh fund pour to scale up biz

Microbreweries like Bengaluru-based Toit, Pune-based Big Little Brew Pub, and Hyderabad-based RedRhino Craft Brewery are raising fresh funding to expand and scale up operations amid the growing popularity of craft beers.

A microbrewery is a small-scale brewery that produces limited quantities of beer, typically upto 10 hecta litres per batch.

These entities are doubling down on growth as they look to strengthen their footprint, either by entering new territories or opening more outlets within India’s beer capital, Bengaluru.

Ironhill, for instance, is looking to raise ₹30 crore, which includes funds for a commercial brewing plant for kegging (the process of