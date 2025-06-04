Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 06:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / RCB wins IPL, Karnataka cheers with ₹157 crore liquor sales in a day

RCB wins IPL, Karnataka cheers with ₹157 crore liquor sales in a day

Karnataka goes into celebration mode as RCB lifts its first-ever IPL trophy, sending liquor sales soaring to ₹157 crore in just 24 hours

Virat Kohli, RCB

Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's player Virat Kohli celebrates with the trophy after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Wednesday, June 4, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy after an 18-year wait, celebrations erupted across Karnataka—sending liquor sales soaring to record highs on Tuesday.
 
On June 3, Karnataka witnessed the sale of 148,000 boxes of bottled beer, raking in a staggering ₹30.66 crore in revenue. For comparison, just 36,000 boxes were sold on the same day last year, bringing in ₹6.29 crore.
 
The jubilation didn’t stop at beer. Other alcoholic beverages saw sales of 128,000 boxes, generating ₹127.88 crore. On June 3, 2024, the same sales category had only earned ₹19.41 crore.
 
In total, the state collected a whopping ₹157.94 crore in liquor revenue on a single day—₹132.24 crore more than last year’s total for the same date.  .
 
 

Also Read

RCB, IPL

RCB victory parade cancelled in Bengaluru, team to meet fans at stadium

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli pens emotional message on Instagram post RCB's IPL 2025 triumph

RCB, IPL

RCB victory parade in Bengaluru: When and where to join the IPL 2025 party

IPL 2025 Final RCB vs PBKS highlights

RCB vs PBKS HIGHLIGHTS IPL 2025 Final: RCB beat PBKS to secure their maiden IPL trophy

IPL 2025 Orange and purple cap winners

Sudharsan wins orange cap, Prasidh gets purple; top batters, bowlers

RCB’s final triumph over Punjab Kings (PBKS), winning by six runs in Ahmedabad, was not just a cricketing milestone—it became a statewide festival. Streets of Bengaluru turned into rivers of red as fans chanted “RCB and Kohli” and “Ee Sala Cup Namde” (This year, the cup is ours). Fireworks lit up the night sky as emotions overflowed.
 

Celebrations shift from streets to stadium

 
Initially, an open-top bus parade was scheduled to run from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. However, in a last-minute decision, Bengaluru Police announced the cancellation of the roadshow due to logistical and security concerns.
 
Instead, fans can join the felicitation ceremony at Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5 pm to 6 pm. Entry will be allowed only for those holding valid tickets.
 
In a public advisory issued in Kannada and English, police urged citizens to avoid roads near Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium between 3 pm and 8 pm due to anticipated traffic congestion and large crowds. The Central Business District (CBD) has limited parking, which also factored into the decision to cancel the parade. 
 

More From This Section

Parliament

Parliament's Monsoon session from July 21; Oppn demands special session

BR Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai, Bhushan Ramkrishna, Ramkrishna Gavai, CJI

'Judicial corruption weakens trust': CJI Gavai amid Yashwant Varma case

stampede, bengaluru

3 feared dead at Chinnaswamy stadium amid RCB's IPL victory celebration

CASTE CENSUS, CASTE, PUBLIC

Census to be conducted from March 1, 2027; caste survey to be included

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari holds meeting with Delhi LG, CM over road-infra projects

Topics : IPL 2025 IPL 2025 News Royal Challengers Bangalore Bangalore Bengaluru Karnataka Liquor sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentGold Card VisaIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon