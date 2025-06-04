As Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifted their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy after an 18-year wait, celebrations erupted across Karnataka—sending liquor sales soaring to record highs on Tuesday.
On June 3, Karnataka witnessed the sale of 148,000 boxes of bottled beer, raking in a staggering ₹30.66 crore in revenue. For comparison, just 36,000 boxes were sold on the same day last year, bringing in ₹6.29 crore.
The jubilation didn’t stop at beer. Other alcoholic beverages saw sales of 128,000 boxes, generating ₹127.88 crore. On June 3, 2024, the same sales category had only earned ₹19.41 crore.
In total, the state collected a whopping ₹157.94 crore in liquor revenue on a single day—₹132.24 crore more than last year’s total for the same date. .
Also Read
RCB’s final triumph over Punjab Kings (PBKS), winning by six runs in Ahmedabad, was not just a cricketing milestone—it became a statewide festival. Streets of Bengaluru turned into rivers of red as fans chanted “RCB and Kohli” and “Ee Sala Cup Namde” (This year, the cup is ours). Fireworks lit up the night sky as emotions overflowed.
VIDEO | Bengaluru: Night skies light up with fireworks as fans celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory. RCB won their maiden title with a six-run victory over Punjab Kings in the final on Tuesday, ending an 18-year wait for the coveted trophy.#IPL2025 #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/tejgv8TgsF— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2025
Celebrations shift from streets to stadium
Initially, an open-top bus parade was scheduled to run from Vidhana Soudha to M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. However, in a last-minute decision, Bengaluru Police announced the cancellation of the roadshow due to logistical and security concerns.
Instead, fans can join the felicitation ceremony at Chinnaswamy Stadium from 5 pm to 6 pm. Entry will be allowed only for those holding valid tickets.
In a public advisory issued in Kannada and English, police urged citizens to avoid roads near Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium between 3 pm and 8 pm due to anticipated traffic congestion and large crowds. The Central Business District (CBD) has limited parking, which also factored into the decision to cancel the parade.