Lubrizol pumps nearly Rs 3,000 crore into India, eyes 2 times growth

Lubrizol, a global player in specialty chemicals, is aggressively expanding its footprint in India as part of its broader strategy to double business in the India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) region within five years. The region currently accounts for 10 per cent of Lubrizol’s $6 billion global revenue, and the company is making significant investments to strengthen its presence.

With over $350 million (approximately Rs 3,000 crore) invested in the past 18 months, Lubrizol is setting up key facilities across India. These include a new chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) resin plant in Vilayat, Gujarat, with a capacity of 100,000