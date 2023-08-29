Lupin gets USFDA nod to market generic lung disease treatment capsule

Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Tuesday said it received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Pirfenidone capsules used for the treatment of lung disease known as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the
abbreviated new drug application for Pirfenidone capsules of 267 mg strength, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
abbreviated new drug application for Pirfenidone capsules of 267 mg strength, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.
The drug is the generic equivalent of Esbriet Capsules, 267 mg of Hoffmann La Roche Inc.
This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India, it added.
Pirfenidone capsules had estimated annual sales of USD 95 million in the US, Lupin said citing IQVIA MAT June 2023 data.
Also Read
Immunotherapy for lung cancer patients improves long-term survival: Study
World Lung Cancer Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, and Quotes
Decoded: What is biological process behind air pollution's effect on lungs?
Spiriva approval gives earnings visibility to Lupin; valuations expensive
38% of Indians have non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, says AIIMS study
DGCA temporarily suspends Boeing simulator training facility of Air India
India's pharma industry likely to take 5-6% price hikes this year
Five tech skills make up 78% of hiring demands across industries: Report
IndiGo flight lands safely in Mumbai after mid-air engine glitch; grounded
Coal transition won't lead to job losses if system aptly executed: ISA DG
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)