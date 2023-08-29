Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.12%)
65075.82 + 79.22
Nifty (0.18%)
19340.50 + 34.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.65%)
5525.30 + 35.75
Nifty Midcap (0.32%)
38786.30 + 124.15
Nifty Bank (-0.01%)
44491.70 -2.95
Heatmap

IndiGo flight lands safely in Mumbai after mid-air engine glitch; grounded

According to the Indian aviation regulator DGCA one engine stalled mid-air

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 3:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Madurai on Tuesday suffered a mid-air glitch after one of its engines shut down but landed safely at its destination.
One of the Pratt and Whitney engines of the aircraft shut down mid-air, officials said adding that the plane is now grounded at the Mumbai airport and is currently undergoing necessary checks.
According to the Indian aviation regulator DGCA one engine stalled mid-air.
"Indigo A321Neo aircraft VT- IUJ operating flight 6E-2012(Madurai-Mumbai) was involved in IFSD of Engine No.1. During climb High Engine Vibrations were observed on No.1 engine. Engine No.1 low oil pressure warning came and Engine No.1 stall occurred during cruise. Crew shutdown No.1 Engine and requested priority landing. A safe landing was executed," DGCA told ANI.
According to Mumbai airport officials, the IndiGo flight landed at Mumbai airport with one engine working. "The flight from Madurai to Mumbai landed safely at Mumbai airport with one engine after the pilot reported a technical glitch in one of the P & W engine during the mid-air flight," a statement read.
In a statement, IndiGo said, "Flight 6E-2012 operating from Madurai to Mumbai had a technical issue prior to landing in Mumbai. The pilot prioritised the landing in Mumbai. The aircraft is held at Mumbai and will be back in operation after necessary maintenance."

Also Read

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Death Anniversary 2023: 10 things you must know

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: History, celebration in Maharashtra

Working with Pratt & Whitney amid latest engine probe, says IndiGo

IndiGo's order for 500 Airbus A320 aircraft landmark for industry: Scindia

IndiGo hits new peak post 500 Airbus aircraft order; experts see 28% upside

Coal transition won't lead to job losses if system aptly executed: ISA DG

IT services sector's revenue growth to slow down to 3% in FY24: ICRA

Circular electronics biz models can create $ 20 bn market by 2035: Study

North Goa airport announces direct Indigo flight services to Abu Dhabi

MSMEs in steel sector get an India build-out lift: CRISIL SME Tracker

Almost 40 aircraft of IndiGo and Go First airlines fitted with P & W engines have been grounded due to snags in the engines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IndiGo Mumbai civil aviation sector

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesToyota Rumion LaunchedStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesHappy Onam 2023FirstCryPragyan Rover | ISROBank of Baroda-Sunny Deol RowJawan Trailer Launch

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top beautiful Mehandi designs to celebrate RakhiLIVE: Manipur assembly to meet today for first time since violence began

Economy News

World's first flex fuel car will launch in India today: Why this mattersEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon