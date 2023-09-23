close
Sensex (-0.33%)
66009.15 -221.09
Nifty (-0.34%)
19674.25 -68.10
Nifty Smallcap (0.10%)
5734.20 + 5.45
Nifty Midcap (-0.11%)
40139.15 -45.70
Nifty Bank (-0.03%)
44612.05 -11.80
Heatmap

Madhya Pradesh auctions 22 mineral blocks, to earn Rs 38,100 crore

Latest auction elevates state's total to 68 blocks, the highest in India

Ministry of Mines set to release list of critical minerals for India

Photo: PTI

Sandeep Kumar Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Out of the 51 mineral blocks offered for auction by Madhya Pradesh's Mining Department, 22 have been successfully auctioned, including four blocks of critical minerals. According to the department estimates, these auctions will generate a revenue of Rs 38,100 crore. 

This latest round brings the total number of blocks auctioned in the state to 68, the highest in the country.

State Mineral Resources Minister Brijendra Pratap Singh said to Business Standard, "As per the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, we can ensure  that the mineral resources of the state and the revenue earned from them will be used for the betterment of the general public." 

He added that these steps would contribute to making Madhya Pradesh self-sufficient in the mineral sector.

The Mining Ministry posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), ''After this latest round of auction of mineral blocks by the Madhya Pradesh government, the total number of auctioned mineral blocks in the country has increased to 324. Of these, a maximum 68 blocks have been auctioned by Madhya Pradesh''.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that these mining reforms are not only augmenting state revenue but also advancing the Prime Minister's vision of self-reliance in the mineral sector.

Also Read

Pro Kabaddi League announces new dates for PKL 2023 auction; check dates

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Can't interfere in dispute between Akasa Air and its pilots: DGCA

Sidbi inks agreement with DLAI, aims to boost India's fintech sector

Trai recommends measures to boost telecom infra in north-eastern states

Two big semiconductor proposals are under process, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

India likely to delay import licensing of laptops, tablets, PCs by a year


Last July, the state offered a record 51 blocks, which featured 14 critical minerals, including bauxite, iron, limestone, manganese, graphite, vanadium, and platinum group minerals.
Topics : Narendra Modi Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh govt mineral sector Mineral blocks Shivraj Shingh Chauhan mineral block auction

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesRajya Sabha Passes Women's Reservation BillStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndi vs Aus ODI Playing 11Apple's iPhone 15 SaleParliament special session LIVEGold-Silver PriceExpendables 4Glenmark Pharma Share

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from IndiaApple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation BillParliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon