close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

MeitY warns X, Telegram, YouTube against delays in action on CSAM content

As reported earlier, law enforcement agencies have recorded an uptick in cybercrime against children with an increasing use of artificial intelligence

X, Twitter, X Logo

Photo: Bloomberg

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 6 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday directed social media intermediaries X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube to proactively remove any Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) content on their platform. It warned that any delay in compliance might lead to a loss of ‘safe harbour’ immunity.

The ministry emphasised a “prompt and permanent removal” or “disabling of access” to any CSAM content posted by users of these platforms. It also called for the implementation of proactive measures, such as content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms, to prevent the dissemination of CSAM in the future.

As reported earlier, law enforcement agencies have recorded an uptick in cybercrime against children with an increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to modify images, audios, and videos to create harmful content.

“We have sent notices to X, YouTube, and Telegram to ensure there are no Child Sexual Abuse Material that exist on their platforms. The government is determined to build a safe and trusted internet under the IT rules. The IT rules under the IT Act lay down strict expectations from social media intermediaries that they should not allow criminal or harmful posts on their platforms. If they do not act swiftly, their safe harbour under section 79 of the IT Act would be withdrawn and consequences under Indian law will follow,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT.

Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 says an intermediary shall not be liable for any third-party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by him. This provides a ‘safe harbour’ or immunity for online platforms from legal action against them for illegal content shared on the platform. However, the immunity comes with certain obligations prescribed under IT Rules.

The ministry added that non-compliance with its directions would be deemed a breach of Rule 3(1)(b) and Rule 4(4) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Also Read

Telegram launches Instagram-like 'stories' feature for premium users

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Over 2,000 people to be arrested in Assam over child marriages: CM Himanta

YouTube now offers high quality 1080p video on web for premium subscribers

What's new on YouTube: More ads, including a 30 sec long unskippable on TVs

InGovern raises concerns with FinMin about Flipkart hiring ex-CCI officer

Banks likely to report healthy profits in Q2 on high credit growth

IBC regime was costing Indian carriers additional $1.2-1.3 billion: MoCA

Indian Festival 2023 sale will be much bigger than last year: Amazon VP

US-based LAM Research plans to set up a semiconductor lab in Karnataka


The rules require online intermediaries to remove any user-generated content that is obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, or harmful to a child. As per the due diligence requirements prescribed under the rules, the platforms must take down unlawful content within 36 hours from the receipt of a court order or a direction from a government agency.

The Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, also provides a legal framework for addressing pornographic content, including CSAM. Sections 66E, 67, 67A, and 67B of the IT Act impose stringent penalties and fines for the online transmission of obscene or pornographic content.
Topics : Telegram YouTube child sexual abuse information technology

First Published: Oct 6 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon