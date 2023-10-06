MeitY warns X, Telegram, YouTube against delays in action on CSAM content

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Friday directed social media intermediaries X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and YouTube to proactively remove any Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) content on their platform. It warned that any delay in compliance might lead to a loss of ‘safe harbour’ immunity.

The ministry emphasised a “prompt and permanent removal” or “disabling of access” to any CSAM content posted by users of these platforms. It also called for the implementation of proactive measures, such as content moderation algorithms and reporting mechanisms, to prevent the dissemination of CSAM in the future.

As reported earlier, law enforcement agencies have recorded an uptick in cybercrime against children with an increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) to modify images, audios, and videos to create harmful content.

“We have sent notices to X, YouTube, and Telegram to ensure there are no Child Sexual Abuse Material that exist on their platforms. The government is determined to build a safe and trusted internet under the IT rules. The IT rules under the IT Act lay down strict expectations from social media intermediaries that they should not allow criminal or harmful posts on their platforms. If they do not act swiftly, their safe harbour under section 79 of the IT Act would be withdrawn and consequences under Indian law will follow,” said Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT.

Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000 says an intermediary shall not be liable for any third-party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by him. This provides a ‘safe harbour’ or immunity for online platforms from legal action against them for illegal content shared on the platform. However, the immunity comes with certain obligations prescribed under IT Rules.

The ministry added that non-compliance with its directions would be deemed a breach of Rule 3(1)(b) and Rule 4(4) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

The rules require online intermediaries to remove any user-generated content that is obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, or harmful to a child. As per the due diligence requirements prescribed under the rules, the platforms must take down unlawful content within 36 hours from the receipt of a court order or a direction from a government agency.

The Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, also provides a legal framework for addressing pornographic content, including CSAM. Sections 66E, 67, 67A, and 67B of the IT Act impose stringent penalties and fines for the online transmission of obscene or pornographic content.