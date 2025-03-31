Mhada allocates Rs 2,800 crore for redevelopment of Mumbai's BDD chawls

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) has allocated Rs 2,800 crore for the redevelopment of BDD chawls in Mumbai's Worli, Naigaon, and Parel through the state-run agency's budget for the financial year 2026 (FY26).

Mhada is in charge of the BDD Chawl Redevelopment Project as a nodal agency and planning authority. It will execute one of the biggest cluster redevelopment projects in the city through a consortium of Tata Projects, Capacit'e Infraprojects, and CITIC Group. The project is valued at Rs 11,744 crore. The project's foundation was laid in April 2017.

Once the project is completed, the eligible