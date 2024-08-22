Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Minister Vaishnaw raises concerns about creation of addictive content

Minister Vaishnaw raises concerns about creation of addictive content

He said creators' economy had immense potential and emerged as a wonderful tool to showcase India's rich cultural heritage, way of life, yoga, traditional medicine system, and diversity in cuisines

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

"The government of India is leaving no stone unturned to encourage this economy and, therefore, we need to ensure the talent and skill development and availability of necessary infrastructure in this sector," he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is encouraging the content creators' economy, which has huge potential to generate employment, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday but cautioned against the creation of addictive content.
Vaishnaw launched 25 Challenges covering a range of disciplines such as animation, filmmaking, gaming, music, and visual arts as part of the 'Create in India Challenge' ahead of the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), scheduled to be held in November in Goa.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"We also have to ensure that we do not do anything that harms society. We have to guard ourselves against content that is addictive. In this regard, everybody -- government, industry, society -- has equal responsibility," Vaishnaw said.
He said the creators' economy had immense potential and emerged as a wonderful tool to showcase India's rich cultural heritage, way of life, yoga, traditional medicine system, and diversity in cuisines.
"The government of India is leaving no stone unturned to encourage this economy and, therefore, we need to ensure the talent and skill development and availability of necessary infrastructure in this sector," he said.
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Sanjay Jaju, Additional Secretary Neerja Shekhar, FICCI Director General Jyoti Vij, CII National Committee on Media & Entertainment Vice Chairman Biren Ghose were among those who attended the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Paramount

Media veteran Bronfman raises bid for Paramount takeover to $6 billion

JPL, Jagran Prakashan Ltd

Jagran Prakashan Q1 result: PAT dips 6.5% to Rs 41 cr, revenue at Rs 444 cr

Book

How the alt-right became mainstream

Youtube

YouTube a $455 bn media giant hiding in plain sight, say analysts

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

Former McKinsey India head Zainulbhai reappointed as Network18 chairman

Topics : media I &B ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 10:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon