Fssai orders removal of A1, A2 claims from milk, milk product marketing

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (Fssai) on Thursday asked food business operators (FBOs) and e-commerce players to remove all claims of A1 and A2 types of milk and milk products from all packaging.

"It has come to the notice of FSSAI that several FBOs are selling/marketing milk and milk products such as ghee, butter, curd, etc., in the name of A1 and A2 under Fssai licence number," it said.

The food regulator stated that the A1 and A2 differentiation of milk is essentially linked to a difference in the structure of protein (beta casein). The current rules do not recognise any such differentiation of milk on the basis of A1 and A2 types.

“Hence, the use of any A2 claims on milk fat products is misleading and not in conformance with the provisions laid down under the Food Safety Standards Act, 2006, and its regulations,” an FSSAI order stated.

“The concerned FBOs shall ensure strict compliance with the same with effect from the date of issuance of this direction. Although the FBOs are permitted to exhaust the available pre-printed labels within six months from the date of issuing this direction, no further extension or timeline will be granted to any FBO,” the order further stated.

Industry players supported the move, stating that it would lead to better transparency and accuracy in dairy product labelling.

"It's crucial to eliminate misleading claims. The categorisation of A1 and A2 milk has been largely driven by marketing tactics rather than scientific evidence, and the global trend is moving away from this distinction. The conversation around A1 and A2 milk may have captured attention, but it's vital to understand that the real value of milk lies in its complete nutritional profile,” said Devendra Shah, chairman, Parag Milk Foods.

"Our focus should remain on the comprehensive health benefits of milk—such as its rich content of protein, calcium, and vitamins. This FSSAI announcement is a positive step towards ensuring that consumers receive accurate information and promoting greater transparency in the dairy sector,” he added.